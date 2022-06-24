Supergrass play their Glastonbury reunion show “two years late”

Supergrass made their return to Glastonbury today (Friday June 24), performing their anticipated reunion show “two years late”. Check out photos and the setlist below.

The Britpop legends played their first reunion show at the intimate Glastonbury spin-off gig the Pilton Party back in 2019, before naturally following through and being announced for Glasto 2020 before it was cancelled due to COVID.

Taking to the Other Stage for their late afternoon set, frontman Gaz Coombes joked how they were “two years late”, adding: “Traffic was a bitch.”

Advertisement

“It’s so good to see you,” Coombes told the crowd. “You look fucking amazing.”

Paying tribute to the festival later in the set ahead of a rapturously received ‘Sun Hits The Sky, Coombes said: “It’s such an honour to be here today. We first played this stage 27 years ago. We don’t look any older.”

Other highlights of the set included ‘Alright’ (“introduced by Coombes as “a song about getting your pay cheque, snogging girls and crashing cars”) and ‘Strange Ones’ (in which the frontman again tipped his hat to the Pilton bash: “There’s a place where the strange ones go, and it’s called Glastonbury, and we fucking love it”), with the best response saved for a lively closing of ‘Pumping On Your Stereo’.

Supergrass played:

Caught By The Fuzz

Mansize Rooster

Mary

Richard III

Late In The Day

She’s So Loose

Moving

St. Petersburg

Alright

Sun Hits the Sky

Lenny

Strange Ones

Pumping on Your Stereo

The first main day of music at Glastonbury today also saw an opening set from The Libertines, a performance from Blossoms featuring a cameo from Spice Girls’ Mel C, as well as sets from Confidence Man, Greentea Peng, Wolf Alice and more. The night ends with performances from St Vincent, Sam Fender, Foals and headliner Billie Eilish.

Advertisement

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Glastonbury 2022.