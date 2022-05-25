Supergrass make debut on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ with ‘Richard III’ performance

Supergrass have appeared on American television for the first time in nearly 16 years, going on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week to perform ‘Richard III’.

The performance, which aired Monday night (May 23), was the band’s first on Kimmel’s show. They had last appeared on a late-night US talk show in 2006, when they played on Last Call with Carson Daly. Kimmel was back hosting the show, following a bout of COVID earlier this month that saw comedians Andy Samberg and John Mulaney guest host in his steed.

Watch the performance below:

First released in March 1997, ‘Richard III’ is one of Supergrass’ most commercially successful singles. It peaked at Number Two on the UK singles charts, which ties with their 1995 hit ‘Alright’ as their highest-ever chart position. The song was the second single from their album ‘In It For The Money’, which also peaked at Number Two and went on to achieve Platinum certification in the UK.

The band recently wrapped a tour of North America, and are set to begin a European tour next month. The band were previously set to play shows in the UK last December, but these were ultimately cancelled due to the spike in Omicron cases.