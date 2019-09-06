It's the first time the band have played together in 10 years

Supergrass have reunited to play Glastonbury‘s annual Pilton Party – you can watch the band take to the stage below.

Every September, a few bands return to Worthy Farm for the annual bash, which is put on as a ‘thank you’ fundraiser event for nearby residents and workers.

Taking place tonight (September 6), Wolf Alice were already confirmed on the lineup, as well as Sam Richardson & the Renegades and Pattern Pusher.

Now, it’s been revealed that the “big, big band” reforming to headline the event, that Glastonbury’s organiser Michael Eavis spoke about last month, is none other than ‘Alright’ hitmakers Supergrass.

Playing together for the first time in 10 years, tonight’s performance comes almost 25 years after the release of their debut album ‘I Should Coco’.

Watch the band take to the stage below:

The first Pilton Party took place in 1984 and has seen a host of big names headline it, including Liam Gallagher in 2018.

Glastonbury Festival itself is set to return to Worthy Farm between June 24-28 next year. Organiser Michael Eavis has recently responded to rumours that Fleetwood Mac could headline the event, after the band teased an appearance during their recent Wembley Stadium show.

The band lead the bookies odds for Glastonbury 2020, with Elton John and Madonna also heavily rumoured to be playing.