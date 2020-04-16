Watch the video for Supergrass side project The Hotrats’ cover of Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’

The Supergrass side project The Hotrats have released a video to accompany their recent cover of Kelis‘ song ‘Milkshake’ — watch the clip first on NME below.

Supergrass pair Gaz Coombes and Danny Goffey have resurrected the covers band they formed a decade ago, a venture which produced the 2010 album ‘Turn Ons’.

The Hotrats’ take on ‘Milkshake’ was released on April 1 to help announce the forthcoming 10th anniversary reissue of ‘Turn Ons’, which is set for general release on June 19. A limited edition double 10″ hot pink vinyl pressing, made exclusively for Record Store Day 2020, will also be available on June 20.

Advertisement

The pair have now released a video for their ‘Milkshake’ cover, which you can see below.

“The response to our cover of ‘Milkshake’ has been brilliant and we’d like to thank Kelis for not suing us!” Coombes told NME about their latest cover choice. “Although it’s doubtful she knows who we are, so we’re all good there I guess. Anyway it was made with love and respect so we’re happy it’s brought a little bit of light to everyone right now.”

Speaking about the video, which was edited during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Coombes said: “We wanted to create a snapshot of the mad times we had as the Hotrats… a little glimpse behind the scenes. Danny and I worked remotely, hunted down the footage and sent clips and images between each other for a day or two.

“I also unearthed some surreal old stock footage and lots of cool fan videos from some of those bonkers gigs we did. Then it was just a case of capturing the energy in an edit.

“It’s our little lockdown gift of milky love to everyone.”

Advertisement

The reissue follows the recent Supergrass reunion, which is marking the 25th anniversary of their chart-topping debut album ‘I Should Coco’ (1995).