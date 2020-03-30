Supergrass side project The Hotrats return – listen to Kelis ‘Milkshake’ cover

The Hotrats – Supergrass‘ Gaz Coombes and Danny Goffey’s side project – are back with a new cover for the 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album.

The group, completed by producer Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, Ultraísta), released covers album ‘Turn Ons’ back in 2010. Renditions spanned the work of David Bowie, The Kinks, The Doors, Lou Reed, The Sex Pistols, and more.

Now, ahead of the release of a special 10th anniversary reissue of ‘Turn Ons’, which includes new bonus material and unreleased live recordings, The Hotrats have shared a psychedelic cover of Kelis‘ 2004 single ‘Milkshake’. Listen below.

Goffey said of the reissue: “We went down to see Nigel at his Brixton studio to have a chat about the ‘Turn Ons’ release and to listen back to the old multi-track recordings for any outtakes. Sitting around and joking, reliving the memories those tracks brought back, we realised how much we missed that dynamic.

“We were all having such a good time that we decided to jump on the instruments laying around and record something there and then. That’s how ‘Milkshake’ came about…”

The 3CD/DVD reissue ‘Turn Ons – 10th Anniversary Edition’ lands on June 19 via Edsel Records.

It will also be released on a double 10” hot pink vinyl pressing exclusively for Record Store Day 2020 on June 20.. Pre-order here.

Full tracklist:

CD 1 – ‘TURN ONS’

1. I Can’t Stand It (The Velvet Underground)

2. Big Sky (The Kinks)

3. The Crystal Ship (The Doors)

4. (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!) (Beastie Boys)

5. Damaged Goods (Gang Of Four)

6. Love Is The Drug (Roxy Music)

7. Bike (Pink Floyd)

8. Pump It Up (Elvis Costello)

9. The Lovecats (The Cure)

10. Queen Bitch (David Bowie)

11. E.M.I (Sex Pistols)

12. Up The Junction (Squeeze)

BONUS TRACKS

13. Mirror In The Bathroom (The Beat)

14. West End Girls (Pet Shop Boys)

15. Drive My Car (The Beatles)

16. Drive My Car (Alternate Mix)

17. Milkshake (Kelis)

CD 2 – LIVE

LIVE IN TOKYO

1. Introduction

2. I Can’t Stand It

3. Damaged Goods

4. (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)

5. The Crystal Ship

6. Pump It Up

7. Love Is The Drug

8. Big Sky

9. Queen Bitch

10. Bike

11. Mirror In The Bathroom

12. E.M.I.

13. The Lovecats

14. Drive My Car

15. Caught By The Fuzz

LIVE @ STUDIO 91

16. Can’t Stand It

17. Mirror In The Bathroom

18. E.M.I.

CD 3 – KARAOKE WITH THE HOTRATS

1. I Can’t Stand It (Instrumental)

2. Big Sky (Instrumental)

3. The Crystal Shop (Instrumental)

4. (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!) (Instrumental)

5. Damaged Goods (Instrumental)

6. Love Is The Drug (Instrumental)

7. Bike (Instrumental)

8. Pump It Up (Instrumental)

9. The Lovecats (Instrumental)

10. Queen Bitch (Instrumental)

11. Up The Junction (Instrumental)

12. Mirror In The Bathroom (Instrumental)

13. Milkshake (Instrumental)

Coombes added about the side project: “The Hotrats was all about freedom to experiment, about exploring our own surreal psychedelic tendencies in a studio while celebrating the music that shaped our worlds growing up. And just to have some fun with great music in the mould of classics like Bowie’s ‘Pin Ups’ or Lennon & Nilsson’s ‘Pussy Cats’. They felt like proper records to me, and that’s what we wanted to feel with ‘Turn Ons’, something super creative and exciting.

“The songs are already cemented in the history books, but for us it was about injecting our own energy into something, not replicating the original. More a case of re-shaping the chemistry. Re-doing the original experiment (hopefully) without destroying it in the process!”

The reissue follows Supergrass’ 2020 reunion year, marking the 25th anniversary of their chart-topping debut album ‘I Should Coco’ (1995).