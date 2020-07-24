Supergrass to play Goose Island Presents virtual reality gig this summer

Supergrass will play a one-off virtual reality gig for Goose Island Beer Company (August 21).

The performance, which will be filmed at Manchester’s Band On The Wall, will be available to stream in full VR and 360º mode for ticket purchasers.

The iconic Britpop band recently reunited after a decade-long hiatus, performing at Glastonbury’s Pilton Party last summer, as well as sold-out shows at London’s Alexandra Palace in March. The band were also set to perform as the headliners at this year’s Kendal Calling festival before its cancellation.

Fans can purchase entry to the stream for just £2 from Goose Island Presents, and all purchasers will be entered into a ballot for the chance to win 1 of 350 Goose Island branded VR headsets and a four-pack of Goose Island beer, delivered directly to their home. There are also five chances to win a virtual meet-and-greet with Supergrass via an online hangout on the afternoon of the show.

All proceeds from the event will be split equally between Nordoff Robbins, the vital music therapy charity championed by an array of British artists, and the band’s chosen charity, CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Speaking to NME, Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes revealed that the 25th anniversary of the band’s formation was crucial to their reunion. “Everything aligned in a way to make it possible,” Coombes said. “The idea of getting in a room and having a play together again was something we all instinctively agreed would be a cool thing to do.”

“Just to play those songs again and get in a room. That was it, really – it was no more than that. We didn’t want to look far into the distance. We just wanted to play and see what happened. It felt great.”

The band have confirmed that new music is currently not part of the reunion plans, with Danny Goffrey telling The Times “that the positive vibe of playing together would be compromised by going into a studio for ages.” The band released their last album, ‘Diamond Hoo Ha’ in 2008.

Stay tuned to NME for more exciting announcements regarding Goose Island Presents Supergrass in the coming weeks.