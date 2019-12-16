Supergrass have announced a concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre next year.

The Oxford band will play the open-air show on June 20, 2020 as part of their spring/summer UK and Ireland tour. Tickets for the gig go on general sale at 9am this Friday (December 20).

Advertisement

Noticeably, the band do not have any dates scheduled for the weekend of Glastonbury festival (June 26-28) which may well mean they’ll pay a visit to Worthy Farm.

Supergrass UK and Ireland tour dates 2020:

FEBRUARY

14 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

15 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

17 – BELFAST Ulster Hall

20 – GLASGOW Barrowland Ballroom

21 – GLASGOW Barrowland Ballroom

24 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

26 – MANCHESTER O2 Victoria Warehouse

27 – MANCHESTER O2 Victoria Warehouse

29 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

MARCH

1 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

3 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

4 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

6 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

7 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

JUNE

20 – SCARBOROUGH Open Air Theatre

25 – BRISTOL Canons Marsh Amphitheatre

Advertisement

In other news Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Supergrass have been named among the headliners for Bristol Sounds 2020.

The outdoor concert series will return to the city’s Harbourside from June 23-28 next year following a successful 2019 season, which saw performances from the likes of Bloc Party, Elbow and The Cinematic Orchestra.

The band recently spoke to NME about their surprise reunion ten years after releasing their last album, saying: “We’re going to bring joy into a slightly disturbed world.”