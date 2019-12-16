News Music News

Supergrass to play huge Scarborough open-air show for 2020 – the week before Glastonbury

Tickets go on sale this week

Charlotte Krol
Gaz Coombes performs on stage at Bingley Music Live Festival
Gaz Coombes performs on stage at Bingley Music Live Festival at Myrtle Park on August 29, 2014 in Bingley, United Kingdom. CREDIT: Andrew Benge/Redferns via Getty Images

Supergrass have announced a concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre next year.

The Oxford band will play the open-air show on June 20, 2020 as part of their spring/summer UK and Ireland tour. Tickets for the gig go on general sale at 9am this Friday (December 20).

Supergrass’ Gaz Coombes

Advertisement

Noticeably, the band do not have any dates scheduled for the weekend of Glastonbury festival (June 26-28) which may well mean they’ll pay a visit to Worthy Farm.

Supergrass UK and Ireland tour dates 2020:

FEBRUARY
14 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre
15 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre
17 – BELFAST Ulster Hall
20 – GLASGOW Barrowland Ballroom
21 – GLASGOW Barrowland Ballroom
24 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle
26 – MANCHESTER O2 Victoria Warehouse
27 – MANCHESTER O2 Victoria Warehouse
29 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

MARCH
1 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds
3 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham
4 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham
6 – LONDON Alexandra Palace
7 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

JUNE
20 – SCARBOROUGH Open Air Theatre
25 – BRISTOL Canons Marsh Amphitheatre

Advertisement

In other news Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Supergrass have been named among the headliners for Bristol Sounds 2020.

The outdoor concert series will return to the city’s Harbourside from June 23-28 next year following a successful 2019 season, which saw performances from the likes of Bloc PartyElbow and The Cinematic Orchestra.

The band recently spoke to NME about their surprise reunion ten years after releasing their last album, saying: “We’re going to bring joy into a slightly disturbed world.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Album Reviews

Stormzy – ‘Heavy Is The Head’ review: a broad-reaching, genre-buckling romp

Stormzy's second album is hugely broad-reaching but never gets dull or overstays its welcome
Read more
The Big Read

Billie Eilish – Album Of The Year: 2019 was hers

Thomas Smith -
Billie Eilish's debut is NME's Album Of The Year 2019. The 17-year-old reveals all about her triumphant year
Read more
Features

Edward Norton: “If you take your work seriously, it’s all-consuming”

Olly Richards -
The 'Fight Club' star on working with Thom Yorke, new film 'Motherless Brooklyn' and building a Hollywood legacy
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.