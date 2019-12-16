Supergrass have announced a concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre next year.
The Oxford band will play the open-air show on June 20, 2020 as part of their spring/summer UK and Ireland tour. Tickets for the gig go on general sale at 9am this Friday (December 20).
- Read more: Supergrass – Britpop survivors’ triumphant London return reminds Brexit Britain it’s ok to smile once in a while
Noticeably, the band do not have any dates scheduled for the weekend of Glastonbury festival (June 26-28) which may well mean they’ll pay a visit to Worthy Farm.
Supergrass UK and Ireland tour dates 2020:
FEBRUARY
14 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre
15 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre
17 – BELFAST Ulster Hall
20 – GLASGOW Barrowland Ballroom
21 – GLASGOW Barrowland Ballroom
24 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle
26 – MANCHESTER O2 Victoria Warehouse
27 – MANCHESTER O2 Victoria Warehouse
29 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds
MARCH
1 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds
3 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham
4 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham
6 – LONDON Alexandra Palace
7 – LONDON Alexandra Palace
JUNE
20 – SCARBOROUGH Open Air Theatre
25 – BRISTOL Canons Marsh Amphitheatre
In other news Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Supergrass have been named among the headliners for Bristol Sounds 2020.
The outdoor concert series will return to the city’s Harbourside from June 23-28 next year following a successful 2019 season, which saw performances from the likes of Bloc Party, Elbow and The Cinematic Orchestra.
The band recently spoke to NME about their surprise reunion ten years after releasing their last album, saying: “We’re going to bring joy into a slightly disturbed world.”