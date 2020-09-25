Supergrass are releasing a new live album to help support the #SaveOurVenues campaign.

Released on November 27 via Supergrass Records, all profits from the album will go to the #SaveOurVenues campaign which aims to support venues affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 20-track live album will also be a celebration of the band’s 25th anniversary and will include tracks recorded from their reunion tour earlier this year.

A statement describing the release said the album will be “a timely reminder of the joyous, life-affirming energy of one of the UK’s greatest pop bands” and will consist of ” a carefully considered tracklist [covering] all eras of Supergrass’s long and illustrious career.”

Speaking about the release, Gaz Coombes added: “The tour we did right before lockdown was amazing, we thought it’d be great to capture those gigs on record and to say thank you to the fans who were there.

“All proceeds from the sale of this record will go towards helping and highlighting the struggle consistently being faced by grassroots music venues. We’d like to give a little back to the live music scene that has given us so much over the years.”

The album will be available on 180g heavy-weight black vinyl, gatefold double vinyl and CD formats with the latter including bonus recordings from their recent live-streamed show at The Bullingdon, Oxford.

Reviewing the recent show, NME wrote: “As a jazzy interlude threatens to break out into the fire-spitting freak-out of ‘Sun Hits The Sky’ and Danny considers kicking his drums over at the climax of ‘Lenny’ (“but that camera in the middle is quite expensive, isn’t it?”), Gaz declares ‘it’s been weird, but a good weird’. And ‘good weird’, V-Rockers, is undoubtedly the future.”