SuperM announce debut album, ‘Super One’

SuperM have announced they’ll be dropping their debut full-length album ‘Super One’ on September 25, with two singles set for release beforehand.

The first single ‘100’ will be out on August 14, while ‘Tiger Inside’ will drop on September 1.

‘Super One’ is the follow up to the band’s self-titled EP, which was released on October 4 last year. It landed a number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart, making SuperM the second South Korean group in history to top the US album chart and the first Korean act to do so with a debut release.

Dubbed “the Avengers of K-pop”, the supergroup made their official debut in 2019 with the track ‘Jopping’, after being unveiled by K-pop label SM Entertainment.

Artists from some of the genre’s most recognised bands came together to form the outfit, which is comprised of Baekhyun and Kai from EXO, NCT 127’s Taeyong and Mark, Lucas and Ten from WayV and SHINee’s Taemin.

At the band’s unveiling, SM executive Chris Lee compared the group to Marvel’s Avengers.

“We’re maintaining their groups, their solo careers, and on top of this we have this ‘Avengers’ group to pull them together,” he said, as reported by Forbes.

“There’s already an Iron-Man, a Thor, etc; and just like how the Avengers can have their own successful movies, there is a different kind of energy when they are together as the Avengers.”

“We want to create a synergy between their groups, them as solo acts, and the Super M group to create a big wave in this K-pop industry.”