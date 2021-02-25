SuperM are the only K-pop act in Global Citizen’s ‘Recovery Plan For The World’

South Korean supergroup SuperM have confirmed their participation in New York-based global charity Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan For The World, a campaign aimed at helping end COVID-19.

The boyband are the only K-pop act to participate in the campaign, which also features big names in the international music scene such as Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus and Usher. Well-known names from the entertainment space have also signed-up, including actors Hugh Jackman, Idris Elba, Rachel Brosnahan and more.

Other supporters of the campaign include 21 governments and the UN, as well as European Union Chairman Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and former US Secretary of State and White House climate envoy John Kerry.

The campaign will feature a global broadcast special that will both encourage individuals to get vaccinated while rallying governments to equitably distribute vaccines. The event is currently scheduled to air in May with more details expected in the coming weeks. For more information, head to the Global Citizen website.

This isn’t the first time that the SM Entertainment boyband have participated in such a cause. In April 2020, they lent their voices for One World: Together At Home, an online charity concert hosted by Lady Gaga in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen.

SuperM, formed in 2019, is the brainchild of SM Entertainment and Capitol Music Group. The seven-member supergroup is composed of Taemin from SHINee, Baekhyun and Kai from EXO, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127, and Ten and Lucas from WayV. They released their first studio album in September 2020 called ‘Super One’.