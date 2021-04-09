SuperM drop joyful video for brand-new song, ‘We DO’

K-pop supergroup SuperM have released a brand-new video for their latest single ‘We DO’, as part of their collaboration with insurance company Prudential.

The groovy English-language track dropped at 7pm KST today (April 9). The video features scenes of the SuperM members playing billiards and hanging out, as well as snippets of the funky, retro choreography. Dancers Taemin, Kai and Ten also show off their moves in solo dance shots.

“Come on now everyone (Let’s all) / Run around in the sun (Let’s all) / Ride the vibe, side to side / Now we’re having fun (Let’s have some fun),” they sing cheerfully in the chorus.

The song was released as part of the Prudential x SuperM “Dance for Wellness” campaign, which aims to motivate people to maintain a healthy lifestyle through dance. “Prudential and SuperM share a common goal. We want to promote the importance of staying fit and healthy, especially during these times,” said Nic Nicandrou, the Chief Executive of Prudential Asia Corporation.

The song marks the group’s first release since their full-length album, ‘Super One’, which featured songs such as ‘One (Monster & Infinity)’ and ‘100’. SuperM have also been included as part of Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan For The World campaign, which is aimed at helping end COVID-19.

SuperM is a supergroup formed by SM Entertainment in 2019. The group consists of members from several SM boy groups, including NCT members Mark and Taeyong, WayV’s Lucas, and Ten, Baekhyun and Kai from EXO, and SHINee’s Taemin.