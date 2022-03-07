Superorganism announce second album ‘World Wide Pop’ with new single ‘Teenager’

Superorganism have announced their second album ‘World Wide Pop’ – listen to the new single ‘Teenager’ below.

The London-based collective will release the follow-up to their 2018 self-titled debut on July 15 via Domino. You can pre-order/pre-save the record from here.

‘Teenager’ arrived today (March 7) and was produced by Stuart Price, who’s previously worked with the likes of Madonna, The Killers and Pet Shop Boys. The single features Superorganism’s friends and former tour mates CHAI and Pi Ja Ma.

Advertisement

An accompanying AEVA-directed official video stars actor and comedian Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will and Grace). Tune in here:

Per a press release, Superorganism’s forthcoming new album will also boast contributions from Stephen Malkmus, Dylan Cartlidge as well as the Japanese musician and actor Gen Hoshino.

The 13-song ‘World Wide Pop’ includes the cuts ‘Black Hole Baby’, ‘On & On’, ‘Put Down Your Phone’, ‘Don’t Let The Colony Collapse’ and ‘Everything Falls Apart’. See the full tracklist and cover art below.

1. ‘Black Hole Baby’

2. ‘World Wide Pop’

3. ‘On & On’

4. ‘Teenager’ (feat. CHAI & Pi Ja Ma)

5.’ It’s Raining’ (feat. Stephen Malkmus & Dylan Cartlidge)

6. ‘Flying’

7. ‘Solar System’ (feat. CHAI & Boa Constrictors)

8. ‘Into The Sun’ (feat. Gen Hoshino, Stephen Malkmus & Pi Ja Ma)

9. ‘Put Down Your Phone’

10. ‘crushed.zip’

11. ‘Oh Come On’

12. ‘Don’t Let The Colony Collapse’

13. ‘Everything Falls Apart’

Superorganism will showcase ‘World Wide Pop’ on a UK headline tour this autumn, which concludes with a show at Scala in London on September 21. Gigs will also take place in Europe and North America.

Advertisement

Tickets go on general sale on Thursday, March 17 at 10am GMT – you can purchase yours from here. Fans can access a pre-sale at the same time on Monday, March 14 by pre-ordering the new album.

Superorganism’s 2022 UK tour dates are as follows:

SEPTEMBER

16 – Chalk, Brighton

17 – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

18 – SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow

20 – Gorilla, Manchester

21 – Scala, London