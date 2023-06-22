Support acts announced for Billy Joel’s huge BST Hyde Park gig

More support acts have been revealed for Billy Joel‘s huge London gig next month as part of BST Hyde Park.

The legendary singer-songwriter is set to appear at the festival on July 7. Tickets are available now.

After Hall & Oates singer Daryl Hall was announced as the main support act for the show recently, new names have now been added to the bill.

Advertisement

Leading the new list of names is Natasha Bedingfield, with the likes of Rumer, Remember Monday, Brad Heidi, Jon Muq and more also set to perform.

See the full list of acts added to Billy Joel’s BST Hyde Park show below.

Elsewhere at BST Hyde Park 2023, BLACKPINK will make their UK festival debut headlining their own day at British Summer Time, as well as Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band playing two nights, alongside headline appearances from Guns N’ Roses, Take That and P!nk, supported by Gwen Stefani.

Joel’s show comes soon after he announced his long-running, monthly concert residency at Madison Square Garden in New York is drawing to a close after nearly a decade.

Joel’s final concert as part of the series will take place in July 2024 with Joel’s 104th show as part of the residency, and 150th performance at the venue overall.

Advertisement

Joel first performed at the iconic venue in 1978, playing three shows as part of his tour for sixth album ’52nd Street’. He was a regular fixture at the venue over the ensuing decades, playing dozens of shows, and kicked off a residency at the venue in January 2014 as its first-ever music franchise.