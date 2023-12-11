Support acts revealed for Liam Gallagher’s ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th anniversary UK and Ireland tour

The support acts joining Liam Gallagher for the UK and Ireland shows of his upcoming ‘Definitely Maybe Tour’ have been confirmed.

The Britpop icon is set to hit the road next June to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oasis‘ seminal debut album. Gallagher will play the record in full at the gigs, and has teased that he’ll also be dusting off some rare B-sides from that era.

Now, it has been announced which artists will be joining him for the UK and Ireland dates of the upcoming tour – which will see the singer “go for it visually” and hold back from playing any solo material.

Announced by music industry executive, record label owner and Oasis’ former manager Alan McGee on Instagram, the support for the UK and Ireland dates next June will come from indie bands Cast and The View. A legend of the indie music scene, McGee founded Creation Records and is credited as launching Oasis into fame during the ‘90s, he has also worked with indie legends such as Primal Scream, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Happy Mondays and The Hives.

“Thanks @Liamgallagher for taking out @castbandofficial and @official_theview on the definitely maybe arena tour,” he wrote in the caption, sharing an updated tour poster with support details.

As confirmed in the update, Cast will join Gallagher for his show in Sheffield on June 1, Cardiff on June 3, two of his shows at London’s O2 Arena on June 10-11, the Dublin shows on June 23-24 and the Manchester shows on June 27 -28.

The View, on the other hand, will support the singer for two of his four shows in London on June 6 and 7, as well as his two slots at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow. Find a full list of UK and Ireland dates in the image below and find remaining tickets here.

Liam Gallagher has been a close friend of The View for several years now, and was even credited by Kyle Falconer as responsible for choosing the title of his 2018 solo album.

According to the singer, the friend and former Oasis frontman pitched the name to him while they were on holiday with their partners in Thailand in January 2017.

The announcement of the support acts for next June comes following news that Gallagher recently added a Belfast show with Kasabian to his ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour, taking place on August 16.

It was also revealed that Gallagher will take his ‘Definitely Maybe’ show to Reading & Leeds next summer. He’ll headline the 2024 edition of the festival alongside Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Fred Again.., Gerry Cinnamon and Catfish & The Bottlemen.

Additionally, Gallagher is scheduled to top the bill at next year’s TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow, and previously claimed that his brother and former bandmate Noel had been asked to participate in the special tour, but “refused”.