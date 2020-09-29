Chaos Chaos announce ‘Support Black Womxn’ charity livestream

Chaos Chaos have announced their ‘Support Black Womxn’ charity livestream, which will take place online tomorrow (September 30).

The synth-pop duo, sisters Asya and Chloe Saavedra, have curated a line-up that features a host of names from the worlds of music and comedy for the event, which is raising money for the Loveland Foundation.

The nonprofit organisation provides mental health resources to Black womxn and girls while also “aiming to bring opportunity and healing to communities of colour, and especially to Black womxn and girls”.

Set to be broadcast on the Dash Radio Twitch channel tomorrow from 7PM ET (12AM midnight on Wednesday in the UK), ‘Support Black Womxn’ – which will be free to view – will be hosted by KCRW’s Novena Carmel.

Among the performers who will take part in tomorrow’s livestream are Fred Armisen, Cautious Clay, Reggie Watts, Maggie Maye, Gavin Turek, Zuri Marley, Lonnie Holley, MICHELLE and Paul Scheer. You can check out the full line-up in the poster above.

Chaos Chaos released their latest single ‘Need You’ yesterday (September 28). The band will be donating all Bandcamp proceeds from the track to the Loveland Foundation on Friday (October 2).

Speaking about ‘Need You’, the video for which you can see above, Chloe Saavedra said: “I wanted to make an angsty song with autoharp and distorted 808 drums. I made the song in an evening quarantined and drinking a lot of wine.

“My boyfriend and I had recently been living together and I had struggled a lot with singing and recording while he was in the house, it just made me feel like someone was listening over my shoulder, so at the time I had to drink enough wine to let loose and record.”