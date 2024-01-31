Full support line-up revealed for The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie at All Points East 2024

All Points East have announced the full line-up joining headliners The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie at this year’s instalment.

The 2024 edition of the festival will see it return to the usual site at Victoria Park in East London, and run for 10 days across August 16 and August 25.

Previously, both The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie were announced as the headliners for the final day of the event – both celebrating two decades of respective albums ‘Give Up’ and ‘Transatlanticism’ by joining forces for a co-headline tour.

Now, the complete list of artists joining them at the festival on the final day has been revealed, with indie heavyweights including Sleater-Kinney and Yo La Tengo joining the line-up.

For the former, the appearance at the East London festival will follow the recent release of their long-anticipated latest album ‘Little Rope’, which arrived earlier this month. For the latter, it will see Ira Caplan and Co. bring their signature alt-rock sound to the All Points East stage, including tracks from ‘This Stupid World’ – their first LP in five years.

Other newly-announced acts set to play on Sunday, August 25 include Beth Ditto-led American trio Gossip, as well as Grammy Award-winning French synth-pop group Phoenix.

Rising shoegaze artist Wednesday is also among the confirmed acts, as are The Decemberists and London locals Soft Launch. You can find the full Sunday (August 25) line-up in the poster below and visit here for tickets.

As aforementioned, both The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie were announced as the headliners for the final date of All Points East 2024 back in 2023.

For their co-headline shows, Benjamin Gibbard – the co-founder of both bands – will pull double duty performing with both bands on the night. The set is also set to see each perform their respective albums ‘Give Up’ and ‘Transatlanticism’ in full to celebrate 20 years since their release.

For The Postal Service, the slot at All Points East marks their first appearance in London for over 10 years.

Earlier this year, Gibbard spoke to NME about the 20th anniversaries of ‘Give Up’ and ‘Transatlanticism’, and the upcoming tour. “Reflecting on who you were 20 years ago is necessary to understanding who you are today,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it. There are no skeletons in those records that I can’t face head-on.”

Another headliner for the 2024 edition is Mercury Prize-nominated Loyle Carner, who will take to the stage on Saturday, August 17 and will be joined by artists including Nas, Ezra Collective and Sainté.

Last year’s edition of the All Points East saw The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Walkmen and more take to the stage.

The Strokes’ set was described as “a brilliant balancing act” in a four-star NME review, despite battling sound issues. It added: “The New York indie icons bring big-hitters and less obvious choices to All Points East as they battle, once again, with volume levels.”

Stormzy also performed a career-highlight headline performance as part of his ‘This Is What We Mean’ day. In a four-star review of Stormzy‘s performance at All Points East 2023, NME wrote that the “rapper’s rainy return” offered a “change of pace”. It added: “A performance in two acts risks alienating more casual fans but ultimately pays off for Stormzy’s only UK show of the year.”