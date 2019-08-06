It's the second time the skate brand have used Morrissey-inspired garments

Supreme have unveiled a new jacket inspired by The Smiths‘ iconic album cover of ‘Meat Is Murder’.

The reverse of the distressed denim jacket features a photograph of the US Marine who featured on the sleeve of the 1985 album.

Supreme have added the slogan “Supreme is love” scrawled across his helmet, the same place where The Smiths had their album title scrawled on their album cover.

The jacket is part of the skatewear company’s new Fall/Winter ’19 range. Their Smiths-inspired jacket was posted on Supreme’s Instagram, with a message saying the full collection is coming soon.

The Marine in the photo is Corporal Michael Wynn, who was fighting in Vietnam when the photo was taken in 1967. Wynn had “Make War Not Love” written on his helmet in the original photo. It first came to prominence in 1968, when it was featured in the documentary In The Year Of The Pig by leading political filmmaker Emile De Antonio.

Supreme had previously featured Morrissey-inspired imagery when they used his photo on a T-shirt in their Spring/Summer ’16 range in 2016. The T-shirt, which sells for around £300, angered Morrissey when he learned of it.

Morrissey said at the time he had asked Supreme not to use the photo. He said: “I apologise enormously for the enfeebled photograph of me issued this week by Supreme. The shot was taken in October 2015. I considered the photograph to be fit only for a medical encyclopedia and I pleaded with Supreme not to use it.”

Supreme regularly use imagery inspired by musicians on their clothing. They have previously featured items inspired by Lady Gaga, Lou Reed and Neil Young in their collections.

Morrissey’s support for the far-right Britain First movement recently caused a fan to have his tattoo of the singer replaced by one of Sheryl Crow instead.