Surviving Buzzcocks members and special guests are staging a tribute show for Pete Shelley

Thurston Moore, Tim Burgess and members of The Damned are among those taking part

The surviving members of the Buzzcocks have announced plans to stage a special tribute show to late frontman Pete Shelley.

The band will be joined by a host of guest singers who will fill in for Shelley, who died last December at the age of 63. Musicians including former Sonic Youth member Thurston Moore, Tim Burgess, members of The Damned, the Only Ones, and the Skids, will all pay tribute at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Former NME journalist Paul Morley will host the event on June 21. For more information on tickets, head to the Royal Albert Hall’s official website here.

Buzzcocks guitarist Steve Diggle said: “I’m looking forward to an amazing show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. It’s going to be the perfect setting for us and our fans to pay tribute to Pete Shelley.”

Shelley passed away last year after suffering a heart attack in Estonia where he was living.

At the time, Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong was among a host of musicians who paid tribute to the frontman.

“Rest in peace Pete Shelley, you truly are an inspiration to me, Mike [Dirnt] and Tre [Cool]. We covered ‘Ever Fallen In Love’ as best we could. ‘Singles Going Steady’ was a huge record for me. Buzzcocks pretty much invented a style that would influence multiple generations of lonesome hearts and weirdos,” Armstrong said at the time.

Buzzcocks were best known for their 1978 hit, ‘Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)’.