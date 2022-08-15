Surviving members of Depeche Mode share new photo from the studio

Surviving members of Depeche Mode have shared a new photo of the band recording in the studio.

Frontman Dave Gahan and the band’s main songwriter Martin Gore took to Instagram to upload the pic alongside the caption: “Finding stability in what we know and love, and focusing on what gives life meaning and purpose.”

The photo was shared just months after founding member and keyboardist, Andy Fletcher died, aged 60.

Fletcher was a member of the beloved synth-pop group for more than four decades since the release of their debut album ‘Speak & Spell’ in 1981. The album included chart-topping hits, such as ‘Dreaming Of Me’ ‘New Life’ and ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’. The band had their first international hit in 1984 with ‘People Are People’.

The band recently thanked their fans and friends for the “outpouring of love” following his death.

“We wanted to take a moment and acknowledge the outpouring of love for Andy that we’ve seen from all of you over the last few weeks,” they wrote on Instagram. “It’s incredible to see all of your photos, to read your words, and to see how much Andy meant to all of you.”

“As you can imagine, it’s been a strange, sad, disorienting few weeks for us here, to say the least,” they continued. “But we’ve seen and felt all of your love and support, and we know that Andy’s family has too.”

Speaking about the future of Depeche Mode to NME last year prior to Fletcher’s death, Gahan hinted that the band get back in the studio in 2022.

He said: “There’s a tonne of stuff that we’ve done with Depeche Mode that I’m really proud of. I think that’s come with time and age. Martin put out a record last year which I really liked. I actually bought a copy because it wouldn’t feel right otherwise. I know he’s been pottering away in his studio as well, so I guess at some point next year we’ll get together. Hopefully at least to just have a chat about what we both feel like we could move forward with.”