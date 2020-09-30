Surviving Soundgarden members say they would play together again “without hesitation”

Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil and drummer Matt Cameron have spoken about their openness towards playing and recording together again in the future.

The surviving members of the band last played live together at the ‘I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell’ concert in January 2019 in honour of their late frontman Chris Cornell.

While the surviving Soundgarden members — Thayil, Cameron and bassist Ben Shepherd — reunited in the studio in November 2019 (to record with Brandi Carlile for the Record Store Day exclusive release ‘A Rooster Says’), Thayil and Cameron have now indicated in a new interview with Rolling Stone that they would be keen to play and record under the Soundgarden banner again in the future.

“We had a blast,” Cameron said about working on ‘A Rooster Says’, before bringing up his fellow Soundgarden bandmates. “I think most people assume the three of us [are] over and done with since Chris passed away, but that’s not the case.

“It’s nice to know that people still want to hear us play together.”

Thayil then praised both Carlile and her longtime collaborators “the Twins” (Phil and Tim Hanseroth) before adding that “playing with Ben and Matt is second nature for me”.

“Any opportunity to play with all of them again, whether live or in the studio, I would embrace without hesitation.”

Earlier this month, Thayil reflected on his experience of playing at the Cornell tribute concert, explaining that it was a bittersweet night as it felt like “picking at an open wound, emotionally” and that “nobody was that thrilled to do it”.

“The takeaway was the band being together with our family, crew and friends,” he added. “To see that family together again was love. Everyone was happy and teary-eyed.”