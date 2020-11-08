Suspect arrested and charged in King Von’s murder

A suspect has been arrested and charged in the murder of rapper King Von, it has been reported.

The 26-year-old rapper – whose real name was Dayvon Daquan Bennett – was fatally shot outside of Atlanta’s Opium Nightclub on Friday (November 6).

Authorities in Atlanta have now arrested 22-year-old Timothy Leeks and charged him with murder, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Marla Jean Rooker, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department, told the publication that Leeks was being held at Grady Hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound. “The homicide of Bennett is closed with this arrest,” Rooker added.

During the shooting, one more person was killed while another remains in critical condition. Their names have not been released at present.

Surveillance footage of the incident showed a fight breaking out outside of the club, before the group dispersed when a man began firing a gun beside an SUV.

Von was signed to Lil Durk’s Only The Family (OTF) label and was known for tracks including ‘Crazy Story’ and ‘What’s It Like’. “He was a devoted father, a deeply loyal friend, and a man who took care of his people before himself,” his publicist said following his death.

“We are heartbroken for his family, his friends, his team, and his fans. Long live King Von.”

Numerous stars paid tribute to Von after news of his death broke, with YG, Chance The Rapper, and Big Sean amongst those paying their respects to the young musician on social media.