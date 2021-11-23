Suspect in Wisconsin parade tragedy identified as a rapper

The man suspected of causing the Wisconsin parade tragedy at the weekend has been identified as a rapper.

Darrell Brooks Jr. raps under the stage name MathBoi Fly, according to TMZ.

The site also claims a few years ago he prominently showcased the same red SUV that drove towards a crowd at a parade on Sunday (November 21), which left five people dead and another 48 injured, in a music video for his song ‘Half A Tikket’.

The song was recently deleted from YouTube and replaced with the statement: “This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.”

During Sunday’s incident a red SUV allegedly drove past barricades in the Milwaukee suburb and swerved into the crowd.

According to Sky News, Brooks, who has been in custody since Sunday evening, will be charged with five counts of intentional homicide.

He also currently has two open criminal cases in Milwaukee County.

In one case, filed on November 5, he was charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery. Records show a $1,000 (£750) cash bond was posted on Friday (November 19).

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office said it was conducting an internal review into the decision to release him on such an “inappropriately low” bail.

In that case, a woman also told police that Brooks deliberately ran her over with his vehicle in a petrol station parking area after a fight. She was taken to hospital for her injuries.

In the other case, filed in July 2020, Brooks was charged with reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm.