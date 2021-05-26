Suspect208, the band featuring the sons of members of Stone Temple Pilots, Guns N’ Roses and Metallica, have announced their split.

The group formed back in November and initially featured vocalist Noah Weiland, son of the late Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland, bassist Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, and drummer London Hudson, the son of Slash.

Weiland left the band, who also featured Niko Tsangaris on guitar, earlier this year, with Cody Houston taking over vocal duties.

Advertisement

Suspect208 released a string of singles during their brief time together, the most recent being ‘You Got It’ in April.

Speaking to Wall of Sound this week, Tsangaris announced Suspect208’s split. “We decided to end it because Tye left and Cody left to be a dad, and we didn’t want to keep dividing up our fan base by getting new people.

“We’re starting a clean slate with [new band S8nt Elektric, which also features London Hudson] and we’re all very excited about it. There’s some amazing musicians in that band and we’re all very driven!”

You can hear S8nt Elektric’s first single ‘MY EYES’ below.

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview back in December, Noah Weiland responded to comparisons between his voice and his late father’s.

“I’m not really worried about me living in a shadow. It’s only so long before people only know me for who I am,” he said. “I guess a lot of people say I sound like my dad, but that’s such a small example out of what we can do.”