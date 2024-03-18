Banksy confirms artwork on London building

Banksy has confirmed a new mural which recently surfaced on the side of a building in London is his.

The artwork painted behind a cut-back mature tree to look like foliage, with a stencil of a person holding a pressure hose next to it which you can view below, appeared on Finsbury Park’s Hornsey Road yesterday (March 17).

The elusive artist did not confirm the artwork was his initially but James Peak, who created the BBC Radio 4 series The Banksy Story, said it was.

Advertisement

He told BBC News: “To my mind it looks like a dead cert. But as ever with Banksy – you never quite know, until he fesses up by posting it on his website.”

Now, Banksy has confirmed that he was responsible for the mural on Instagram after posting an image of the tree before he painted the artwork.

He added: “What the heck did they do to that poor tree.”

Islington councillor Flora Williamson also previously spotted the artwork whilst out canvassing in her borough.