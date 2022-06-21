Suzanne Vega announces 2023 winter UK tour

Suzanne Vega has announced that she will be hitting the road next year for a winter UK tour – get tickets here.
The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter – whose most recent album was 2020’s ‘An Evening Of New York Songs And Stories’ – will kick off the tour at Bexhill On Sea’s De La Warr Pavilion on February 11, 2023.
Vega will then make stops in Ipswich, Northampton, Edinburgh, York, Cambridge, Cardiff and more, before wrapping up the tour at London’s Royal Festival Hall on March 2.
Tickets go on sale on Friday (June 24) at 10am BST – get them here. You can check out the full list of dates below.
FEBRUARY 2023
11 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
12 – Basingstoke, Anvil
14 – Ipswich, Corn Exchange
15 – Northampton, Royal & Derngate
16 – Buxton, Opera House
18 – Gateshead, Sage
19 – Edinburgh, Queen’s Hall
20 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
22 – York, Barbican
23 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
25 – Bath, Forum
26 – Cardiff, St David’s Hall
28 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
MARCH 2023
2 – London, Royal Festival Hall
Ahead of her 2023 tour, Vega will be performing at a number of UK festivals this summer, including Cambridge Folk Festival (July 29) and Underneath The Stars Festival (July 31).
She will also be at Glastonbury this weekend, where she will headline the Acoustic Stage on Sunday (June 26). Other headliners on the same stage include Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott (June 24), and The Waterboys (June 25).
The likes of The Undertones, Richard Thompson, Tony Christie, the Bootleg Beatles, The Shires, Brian Kennedy, Mary Coughlan, Scouting For Girls, Fisherman’s Friends, Laura Veirs, Terry Reid and this year’s Emerging Talent Competition winner, Lewis McLaughlin, will also perform on the Acoustic Stage.
In other Glastonbury news, Ukrainian Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra have been announced to perform at this year’s festival. The group won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Turin last month with the song ‘Stefania’.
Now, they’ve been confirmed to appear at Glastonbury 2022, which will also mark their first ever UK performance. Kalush Orchestra will perform on the Truth Stage in Shangri-La at 1:10am on Friday night/Saturday morning.