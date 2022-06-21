Suzanne Vega announces 2023 winter UK tour

Suzanne Vega has announced that she will be hitting the road next year for a winter UK tour – get tickets here.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter – whose most recent album was 2020’s ‘An Evening Of New York Songs And Stories’ – will kick off the tour at Bexhill On Sea’s De La Warr Pavilion on February 11, 2023.

Vega will then make stops in Ipswich, Northampton, Edinburgh, York, Cambridge, Cardiff and more, before wrapping up the tour at London’s Royal Festival Hall on March 2.

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale on Friday (June 24) at 10am BST – get them here. You can check out the full list of dates below.

FEBRUARY 2023

11 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

12 – Basingstoke, Anvil

14 – Ipswich, Corn Exchange

15 – Northampton, Royal & Derngate

16 – Buxton, Opera House

18 – Gateshead, Sage

19 – Edinburgh, Queen’s Hall

20 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

22 – York, Barbican

23 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

25 – Bath, Forum

26 – Cardiff, St David’s Hall

28 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

MARCH 2023

2 – London, Royal Festival Hall