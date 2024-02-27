Suzi Quatro announces 60th anniversary UK tour

Suzi Quatro has announced details of a UK tour, celebrating her 60th anniversary in music. Find ticket information below.

Announced today (February 27), the new tour dates see the Detroit rock icon celebrate a new milestone in her career – six decades of working in the music industry.

The tour is set to run across this autumn, and will see Quatro make stops at five different cities across the country. These kick off with an opening night at the Palladium in London on November 13, and continue two days later with a gig at the Barbican venue in York (15).

From there, the rest of the tour includes slots in Cardiff’s New Theatre on November 17, a show at the Philharmonic Hall in Liverpool (18) and a final 2024 tour date at De Montfort Hall in Leicester on November 20.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 1) at 10am GMT and will be available here. Find a full list of UK shows in the update below.

AEG / Venue presales: Thursday 29th February 10am

At the shows later this year, Quatro is set to perform a number of classic tracks from across her career, including ‘Can The Can’, ‘8 Crash’ and ‘The Wild One’.

Announcing the tour dates, the singer shared a statement, which read: “It’s my 60th year in the business, and it still feels like I’ve just started… Are you ready now? Let’s do it one more time for Suzi.”

Suzi Quatro’s upcoming UK tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

13 – London, London Palladium

15 – York, York Barbican

17 – Cardiff, New Theatre

18 – Liverpool, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

20 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Quatro shared ‘The Devil In Me’ back in 2021 – an LP that marked her 17th studio album.

Since then, she has gone on to join forces with Scottish musician KT Tunstall, and the two shared the collaborative album ‘Face To Face’ last year.

In other Suzi Quatro news, back in 2019 the musician hit out at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame for failing to honour her. At the time, she told NME she was unhappy at never being recognised by the body, particularly after Joan Jett was inducted in 2015.