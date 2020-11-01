Swans and The Haxan Cloak team up on new ‘Red Dead Online’ tracks

Swans have collaborated with The Haxan Cloak on a pair of new tracks for Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Online – you can listen to one of them below.

The online component of Red Dead Redemption 2 has a new limited time update called ‘The Halloween Pass’, which features new season-appropriate additions to the game.

The update features an all-new Halloween Pass, two new legendary animals to hunt and a limited-time game mode that will take place throughout the event.

Players who purchase The Halloween Pass will be able to progress through 20 new ranks, up until November 16. New weapons, cosmetic items, camera filters, a gothic renovation of the Moonshine Bar and many other unique rewards also can be acquired.

One of the other additions is a soundtrack which features two reworked songs from Swans’ 2012 album ‘The Seer’ – the title track and ‘Avatar’.

Listen to the updated version of ‘Avatar’ below:

Outside of Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games recently purchased the Crackdown 2 developer, Ruffian Games, which is said to be “working closely with Rockstar on upcoming titles”.

The news comes from a report by The Gamer, which claimed that Ruffian Games has been acquired and has now been rebranded as Rockstar Dundee. The report has since been verified by Video Games Chronicle (VGC).

The studio’s past work includes games such as Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Crackdown 2. As discovered in a Company House Listing, parent company Take-Two is said to have a large stake in the new merger, controlling more than 75 per cent.