Swedish House Mafia announce a mammoth Ibiza residency at Ushuaïa

Swedish House Mafia have announced a huge six-week residency at the famed Ushuaïa venue in Ibiza later this year.

The trio of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso took to social media this past weekend to announce the residency, their first in Ibiza in over a decade. Per their post, they will perform for six consecutive Sundays at Ushuaïa between July and August.

The full line-up of supporting acts have yet to be announced. Tickets to all six shows are on sale now. The electronic group will perform on between July 21 and August 25. See the full list of residency dates below.

Swedish House Mafia’s Ushuaïa 2024 residency dates are:

Advertisement

JULY

21 – Ushuaïa, Ibiza

28 – Ushuaïa, Ibiza

AUGUST

04 – Ushuaïa, Ibiza

11 – Ushuaïa, Ibiza

18 – Ushuaïa, Ibiza

25 – Ushuaïa, Ibiza

Watch the trailer for Swedish House Mafia’s highly anticipated residency at Ushuaïa in Ibiza below.

After breaking up in 2013 and reuniting for a special set at Ultra Miami in 2018, Swedish House Mafia officially announced their return in 2021. The trio would go on to release their highly anticipated debut album, ‘Paradise Again’ in April 2022 after headlining Coachella with The Weeknd. The record scored a four-star review from Ali Shutler for NME.

Shutler wrote: “Rather than sounding like a vintage group struggling to find their identity, Swedish House Mafia’s debut album sees the trio flexing their musical and emotional muscles across 17 brilliant, fearless and often surprising tracks. The kings of dance music are very much back.”