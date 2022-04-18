Swedish House Mafia announce Grimes and Kaytranada as tour support

Swedish House Mafia have announced Grimes and Kaytranada as openers for their upcoming tour – find tickets here.

The Scandinavian dance trio of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso released their long-awaited debut full-length ‘Paradise Again’ last week (April 15).

Speaking to NME about ‘Paradise Again’ back in November, SHM said that the record would serve as “an invitation into our world”.

In a four-star review of the new album, NME said: “Swedish House Mafia’s debut album sees the trio flexing their musical and emotional muscles across 17 brilliant, fearless and often surprising tracks. The kings of dance music are very much back.”

The group will be heading out on a world tour this summer in support of ‘Paradise Again’, with Alesso, Zhu, Vintage Culture, Grimes, and Kaytranada confirmed as opening acts at various dates. They’ve also added some extra shows to the schedule – see full dates below and buy tickets here.

JULY

29 – FTX Arena, Miami

31 – Amway Center, Orlando

AUGUST

2 – Madison Square Garden, New York

3 – Madison Square Garden, New York

5 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

7 – îleSoniq Festival, Montreal

9 – TD Garden, Boston

10 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

11 – Capital One Arena, Washington

13 – United Center, Chicago

17 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

21 – Ball Arena, Denver

25 – Moody Center, Austin

26 – American Airlines Center, Dallas

27 – Toyota Center, Houston

SEPTEMBER

2 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

4 – Pechanga Arena, San Diego

9 – Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles

13 – Rogers Arena, Vancouver

14 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

16 – Chase Center, San Francisco

17 – Chase Center, San Francisco

29 – AO Arena, Manchester

30 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

October

2 – The O2, London

6 – 3Arena, Dublin

8 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

10 – Accor Arena, Paris

14 – IFEMA Madrid Live, Madrid

15 – Altice Arena, Lisbon

18 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan

19 – Hallenstadion, Zurich

21 – Tauron Arena, Krakow

22 – O2 Arena, Prague

25 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne

27 – Olympiahalle, Munich

29 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp

31 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

NOVEMBER

3 – Stadthalle, Vienna

5 – Festhalle, Frankfurt

6 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

8 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg

9 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen

11 – Telenor Arena, Oslo

13 – Uros Arena, Tampere

The trio recently headlined the third night of Coachella with The Weeknd, replacing Kanye West, who pulled out of his closing night headline sets earlier this month.

The Weeknd opened his set with ‘Sacrifice’ and ‘How Can I Make You Love Me’, joined by Swedish House Mafia at the end of their own full-length set. His set then ended with a performance of their collaborative 2021 track, ‘Moth To A Flame’.