Swedish House Mafia announce ‘Paradise Again’ release date and share ‘Redlight’

Swedish House Mafia have announced the release date for their new album ‘Paradise Again’ and shared their latest single ‘Redlight’ – you can hear the Sting-featuring track below.

The dance trio – Axwell (born Axel Hedfors), Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso – will release their long-awaited debut full-length LP on April 15 via Republic Records.

Speaking to NME about ‘Paradise Again’ back in November, SHM said that the record will serve as “an invitation into our world”.

“In the past we put out single after single, and it was almost like we were chasing something,” Ingrosso said. “When Steve first said, ‘We need to make an album’, I wanted to jump out the window. Swedish House Mafia have never made an album before, and historically it takes us a long time to even make a song.

“We’re really happy with what it’s become, though – we can’t wait to give it to the world.”

SHM’s latest single ‘Redlight’ has also been released, which features Sting recreating the hook from The Police‘s ‘Roxanne’.

The track follows on from the trio’s previous singles ‘It Gets Better’, ‘Lifetime (feat. Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake)’ and ‘Moth To A Flame’, a collaboration with The Weeknd.

Swedish House Mafia are among the performers who are set to play at next month’s Coachella, which is being headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West.

The trio will then perform in the UK and Ireland later this year as part of the ‘Paradise Again’ world tour – you can check out the dates below and find tickets here.

September

29 – AO Arena, Manchester

30 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

October

2 – The O2, London

6 – 3Arena, Dublin

8 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham