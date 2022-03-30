Swedish House Mafia sell their masters and publishing rights to Pophouse Entertainment

Swedish House Mafia have sold their master recordings and publishing rights to Pophouse Entertainment.

The Swedish trio have struck a deal with the Stockholm-based entertainment company, which was co-founded in 2014 by ABBA‘s Björn Ulvaeus, over the rights to their back catalogue for an undisclosed fee.

The deal also includes a full acquisition of the masters and publishing of Axwell & Ingrosso, the duo formed by SHM’s Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso.

SHM and Pophouse will now form “a joint venture… to develop and amplify the Swedish House Mafia brand worldwide”.

”Swedish House Mafia is a ground-breaking trio that brought club music to stadiums around the world, and they continue to pave the way in contemporary electronic and dance music,” Pophouse said in a statement. “We are so excited to be partnering with them to tell that story for generations to come.

“While our landmark agreement with them involves the acquisition of the recordings and publishing of their back catalogue, it is our first-of-its-kind joint venture with the band’s members that exemplifies the types of partnerships we are pursuing in our targeted expansion.”

SHM added in a statement: “It feels great for us to partner up with a company like Pophouse that will do much more than simply acquire our creative work. Pophouse will invest funds, know-how and resources to bring our music into areas of entertainment where it hasn’t been before and for new audiences to discover our legacy.”

Pophouse is the lead investor in ‘ABBA Voyage’, the forthcoming series of gigs in London which will feature ABBA’s avatars accompanied by a 10-piece live band.

Swedish House Mafia will release their new album ‘Paradise Again’ next month.