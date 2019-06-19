Pharmacy creates dubstep nursery rhyme album to protect children against mosquitos

We'll stick to the repellent if it's all the same.

A Swedish pharmacy has created an album that features dubstep remixes of traditional children’s songs in order to ward off mosquitoes.

Earlier this year, a landmark study investigated the effectiveness of playing Skrillex‘s 2010 hit ‘Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites’ to ward off yellow fever mosquitoes.

It found that the track contains a mixture of extremely high and very low frequencies, which meant that female adult mosquitoes were “entertained” by the song and often attacked humans less often than those insects which were not exposed to the song.

Now, Swedish pharmacy Apotek Hjärtat has given the concept a child-friendly twist in a bid to prevent mosquito bites over the summer.

The new album, created by dubstep duo Kloudmen, sees an electronic twist being applied to the likes of ‘Itsy Bitsy Spider’ and ‘Head, Shoulder, Knees & Toes’, and is now available on streaming sites across the globe.

While an unusual alternative to traditional insect spray, Apotek Hjärtat promises that their musical offering is a “fun” way to protect children from mosquitoes.

“Our hopes are that these summer hits will be a complement and make it more fun for parents and kids to stay safe from mosquitos. As it happens, the combination of traditional children’s songs and dubstep also turned out the be very catchy,” said Annika Svedberg, Head Pharmacist at Apotek Hjärtat.

As well as preventing itchy bites, the original study also found that listening to dubstep adversely affected mosquito reproduction levels.

The study explained: “The observation that such music can delay host attack, reduce blood feeding and disrupt mating provides new avenues for the development of music-based personal protective and control measures against Aedes-borne diseases.”