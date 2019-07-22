Swedish Prime Minister on A$AP Rocky: “Everyone is equal before the law”

The rapper will not get special treatment, the Swedish government says

The Swedish government has issued an official statement about A$AP Rocky, who has been behind bars there since the start of July, saying the rapper will not receive special treatment.

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump tweeted that he would be “calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky”. The call to Swedish prime minister Stefan Löfven was “very good”, Trump said later. “I assured [Löfven] that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative,” he tweeted.

A statement the Swedish government provided to the New York Times on July 20 reveals that the call lasted about 20 minutes, and was “friendly and respectful”. Löfven “underlined [in their call] that in Sweden everyone is equal before the law and that the government cannot and will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings”, the statement read.

After the news that Trump had lent his support to A$AP Rocky, Justin Bieber sent a tweet thanking the POTUS, but also urging him to “let those kids out of cages”, referencing the asylum seekers, many of them children, held in detention centers at the US border.

A$AP Rocky was arrested in Stockholm on July 3 following allegations that he and his entourage assaulted a man. Swedish prosecutors have until July 25 to complete their investigation. Last week, prosecutor David Suneson ordered the rapper be held one more week in jail as he was a “flight risk”.

The hip-hop community has rallied around A$AP Rocky since his incarceration. In his tweet, Trump mentioned discussing Rocky’s release with Kanye West, who had previously lobbied the Trump administration on the issue with his wife Kim Kardashian. Tyga cancelled a show in Sweden earlier this month in a show of solidarity, while Tyler, the Creator declared he would be boycotting the country: “No more Sweden for me, ever”.