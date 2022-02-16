Swedish Prime Minister loves System Of A Down, plays their music at parties

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has revealed she’s a big fan of System Of A Down.

Speaking in a new interview with national radio station Bandit Rock, Andersson – who last year became the first female to be elected to the commanding position in Sweden’s history – was quizzed about her musical tastes.

“When it comes to rock, it’s System Of A Down,” she told hosts Bollnäs-Martin and Richie Puzz.



Advertisement

Asked whether Serj Tankian and co. were part of her listening habits at home, Andersson replied: “Yes, absolutely, and when it’s [a] party!” However, she admitted she’s never the one in charge of DJ-ing these parties. She leaves that up to her husband.

“No matter what kind of party, my husband takes over,” she said.

Andersson isn’t the only Prime Minister with a good taste in music. In 2018, Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir created a special playlist, that included hits from Kate Bush, Peter Gabriel, Robyn, Kendrick Lamar, Young Fathers and Sigrid.

The playlist was compiled to celebrate the 20th anniversary of annual music festival Iceland Airwaves. It also included tracks from newer Icelandic acts: Auður Young Karin, GDRN and Milkywhale.

Last month, Cassetteboy released a new parody video in which they once again take aim at the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Advertisement

For their latest release, the satirical duo repurposed Rage Against The Machine‘s 1991 protest anthem ‘Killing In The Name’ in response to recent allegations that Downing Street hosted various parties during lockdown.

Meanwhile, in November, System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian unveiled a new virtual exhibition titled ‘Not For Touching – The Intangible Composition’.

Presented by CurioNFT, the collection comprises 21 pieces of work spanning “mergers of art, music, digital paintings and animation”, according to a tweet from Tankian.

The collection also includes various simulated rooms, large-scale animated graphics from visual effects artist Roger Kupelian (The Lord Of The Rings), along with original music scored by Tankian. More information can be found here.