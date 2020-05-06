Sweet Child O’ Mine: Guns N’ Roses are releasing a new children’s book

Guns N’ Roses have announced that they’re set to release a new children’s book.

The aptly-titled Sweet Child O’ Mine is set to come out in September.

The book, out September 1, is a collaboration between the band and author James Patterson, with illustrations from Jennifer Zivion.

Advertisement

Talking to People about the new project, Patterson said: “As a longtime fan of Guns N’ Roses, I’m thrilled to partner with the band in bringing their famed hit song to life on the page.

Presenting, Sweet Child O' Mine. The story inspired by the lyrics & turned into adventure in the new picture book. Pre-order today https://t.co/qtvl4PqGBi pic.twitter.com/bvGw7SSqqd — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) May 6, 2020

“Sweet Child O’Mine is a story that I know kids will love reading and that parents will love singing along to.”

A synopsis on an Amazon pre-order for the book reads: “Iconic band Guns N’ Roses gives new meaning to the beloved lyrics from Sweet Child O’ Mine in this vivid, heartfelt picture book.

“Follow a child’s wondrous discovery that music is everywhere around us–from the gentle wind blowing through the bluest skies, to the fearful crash of the thunder and the rain.”

Advertisement

Guns N’ Roses, who haven’t released a new album since 2008’s long-awaited ‘Chinese Democracy’, have reportedly been “working fastidiously” on some “killer” new music.

“I can’t say much, but I’ve heard bits and bobs and it’s pretty epic,” Susan Holmes McKagan, the wife of bassist Duff McKagan, said in a recent podcast interview.

Earlier this year, GN’R guitarist Slash suggested that changes in the way albums are released had been the reason behind the ongoing delay with the band’s first new album in over a decade.