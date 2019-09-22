Sweet-toothed Sam Fender teases Alexandra Palace gig in new video

"Cannot do a gig [at Buckingham Palace] because the Queen would fucking kick the shit out of [us]"

Sam Fender has teased the possibility of a gig at Alexandra Palace in new video that sees him stuffing his face with sweets.

Fender will embark on a sold-out headline tour of the UK and Ireland later this year, which will see him perform four nights at Newcastle’s O2 Academy as well as two shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

In a new video posted to his social media, the ‘Dead Boys’ singer is seen sitting on the hill outside of Alexandra Palace while he and his band eat sweets and toy with the idea of putting on another gig.

“We haven’t done a palace yet, have we?” he asks.

“Is there any palaces around here?” he continues. “There’s not, is there? There’s Buckingham Palace. Cannot do a gig there because the Queen would fucking kick the shit out of wu.”

Captioned “9am tomorrow x,” the video ends with the message: “ANNOUNCEMENT COMING SOON.”

Watch Fender tease the gig below:

Meanwhile, Sam Fender went straight to the top of the Official UK Albums Chart on Friday (September 20), claiming his first Number One album.

The North Shields musician released his debut album ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ last week (September 13) after being named the BRITs Critics’ Choice winner in December 2018.