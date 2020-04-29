Sweet Whirl shares new single ‘Patterns of Nature’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Sweet Whirl – aka Esther Edquist – has shared ‘Patterns of Nature’, the third single from her forthcoming debut album ‘How Much Works’.

Edquist premiered the song last night on former NME new music editor Matt Wilkinson’s Beats 1 show. Wilkinson said Edquist had the “the air of a classic singer-songwriter”. It’s now available on all streaming platforms – listen to it below:

Edquist winkingly described the new song as a “Carole King moment”.

“This song is about feeling a deep connection with someone, but not being willing to submit to the cliches of hetero relationship dynamics (aka sidelining your career, having kids, giving in to someone else’s ideals),” she said in a press statement.

The new song is the only song on the forthcoming album to feature a co-production credit, from none other than Chapter Music label co-owner Ben O’Connor. It is O’Connor’s first ever production credit.

‘Patterns of Nature’ follows the release of the forthcoming album’s first two singles, ‘Sweetness’ and ‘Something I Do’.

Edquist produced and recorded almost all of ‘How Much Works’ herself, apart from guitar, drums and therevox synthesiser, which were laid down by Sleep Decade members Monty and Casey Hartnett.

‘How Much Works’ arrives May 29 with a limited edition white vinyl available for pre-order.