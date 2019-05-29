Swim Deep return with new single ‘To Feel Good’ and announce new album

Their first album since 2015.

Swim Deep have released their comeback single ‘To Feel Good’, as well as confirming details of their anticipated third album.

The first single from the Birmingham rockers in almost four years sees them riffing on Rozalla’s 1991 hit ‘Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good)’ and bolstering the track with the backing of a full gospel choir.

It’s the first offering from ‘Emerald Classics’, their third album which will be released on October 4th, 2019. It also sees the band debuting a new-look line-up, with frontman Austin Williams and bassist Cavan McCarthy being joined by ex-Childhood drummer Tomas Tomaski and guitarist Robbie Wood.

An official release from the band explains: “Following the release of 2015’s album Mothers and a US tour with 1975, the band embarked on a self-induced hiatus to take stock – four years and two albums had taken their dreams and good looks and offered them everything in return – An everything that never quite materialised. Personnel changes, friendships revived, relationships requited sees the original axis of Austin and Cav return together with a steely confidence and a collection of their most fully-fledged pop songs yet.”

Reviewing their second album, Mothers, back in 2015, NME described the ‘Where The Heaven Are We‘ follow-up as “easily the best, most mind-bogglingly weird thing they’ve done”.