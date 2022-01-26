Swizz Beatz responds to Dr Dre’s request for Eminem ‘VERZUZ’ opponent

Swizz Beatz has responded after Dr Dre asked who Eminem should face in a VERZUZ battle.

Taking to social media at the weekend, Dre posted a video of Eminem rapping the final verse of his 2020 song ‘Godzilla’, asking his fans the question: “Marshall Mathers vs Who???!!”

Picking up that he was referring to a potential VERZUZ battle – though he didn’t mention the series by name – Swizz Beatz replied in the comments that Busta Rhymes is the ideal opponent for Marshall Mathers.

It comes after Busta named Eminem alongside Jay-Z as two of his potential dream opponents for a battle.

Elsewhere in VERZUZ world, Kodak Black recently challenged Jay-Z to a rap battle, offering Hova 15 per cent of his back catalogue if he wins.

VERZUZ is the popular entertainment series created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland that pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format that is broadcast via Instagram Live, Triller, YouTube, Facebook, and Fire TV.

Kicking off in March 2020 after Timbaland and Swizz Beatz issued challenges to one another, artists that have taken part so far have included: T-Pain, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Brandy, Monica, Rick Ross, DMX, Snoop Dogg, D’Angelo and many more.

Last year, Rick Ross said that a VERZUZ battle against Jay-Z was “a possibility”.

Speaking about VERZUZ previously to NME, Timbaland said: “Well, it’s not really a battle – it’s a celebration of our heroes in music, the ones who make us feel a certain type of way. Given what’s currently going on in the world, it’s a way to give back. It’s also an education, it’s educating people on the music, its creators and where this feeling comes from.”

When asked if a VERZUZ between Kanye West and Pharrell Williams could actually happen, Swizz Beatz said: “We’ve reached out to everybody. I’m just gonna leave it at that.”