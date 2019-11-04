SWMRS give update on injuries following recent van crash

The band suffered a serious crash whilst on tour recently.

SWMRS have given an update about the recovery of their band members following a van crash two weeks ago which injured several members of the band.

After performing at Uncool Fest two weeks ago, the group were involved in a road accident when their vehicle hit a patch of black ice. Joey Armstrong, son of Green Day frontman Billie Joe, plays drums in the Californian punk-rock outfit alongside Cole Becker, Max Becker, and Seb Mueller.

Following the incident, guitarist and vocalist Max Becker was placed in intensive care alongside touring crew members Natalie Somekh and Josh Berl.

Now, the band have revealed that Natalie and Josh are both back at home whilst Max, meanwhile, enters a programme of rehabilitation to help him recover from his injuries.

On Twitter, the band wrote: “hey y’all- Natalie & Josh both made it home! Max is spending his last night in Wyoming tonight before being transferred to a live in Rehab Clinic. Once we have the address for that we want to flood it with letters of support and other gifts to make him feel as loved as he is.”

Last week, Joey gave a hopeful update about those involved. Posting on Twitter, he wrote: “Hey everyone, wanted to give you an update. Josh had a super successful surgery. Him and his mom should be home by the weekend. Natalie made it home today too! Max is still in ICU with his family. Hopefully soon we get more info. Doctors said he is extremely healthy and strong.

“He even woke up for a bit and asked for tea, specifically ginger and turmeric. He has a long road ahead of him. a lot of healing and rehab but to no surprise he said ‘nobody would do rehab as good as I will do it’.”

He continued: “The amount of friends, family, and strangers that have reached out have made me extremely emotional. i am so thankful for the support group that is around max. i am his ultimate robin to his batman. he leads my path.

Following the accident, the band posted to say that “everyone is going to be ok,” but they did confirm that their upcoming shows for the remainder of the year have been pulled to give those involved “the time they need to recover.”

Earlier this week (October 30), Billie Joe Armstrong shared the news about the crash on his official Instagram account. In the post’s caption, he wrote: “Sending all my love and positive everything to the SWMRS family,” while tagging those involved.

“I love you kids,” he concluded.

SWMRS released their fourth studio album, ‘Berkeley’s On Fire’, back in February. It followed on from 2016’s ‘Drive North’.