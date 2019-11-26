SWMRS share update on Max Becker’s recovery following recent crash

"We really can't describe how special all of your support has been"

SWMRS have shared another update on the recovery of band member Max Becker following the group being involved in a van crash last month. See the post below.

After performing at Uncool Fest in Berkeley, California on October 26, the group’s vehicle hit a patch of black ice causing it to lose control. Guitarist and vocalist Becker was placed in intensive care due to his injuries, as were touring crew members Natalie Somekh and Josh Berl.

On November 3, SWMRS posted a message online to say that Somekh and Berl were both back at home. Becker, meanwhile, entered a programme of rehabilitation to help him recover.

The group have now updated fans once again to say that Becker is heading home, while thanking their followers for the “inspiration and healing power” given to the musician during this time.

Posting an image of Becker in recovery on Twitter this evening (November 26), the band wrote: “It’s been so incredible to see how much of an impact our music has made on all of you. Y’all have changed our lives in return.

“We are so happy to update you that Max is pushing through rehab with more strength every day and staying hydrated. Tomorrow we are so lucky to bring him home and have him continue his healing from his bed in Oakland.”

SWMRS added: “We really can’t describe how special all of your support has been. This Thanksgiving please hug the people around you and let them know how much you love them.”

Following the accident, the band posted to say that “everyone is going to be ok”, but confirmed that their upcoming shows for the remainder of the year had been pulled to give those involved “the time they need to recover”.

Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstong, whose son is SWMRS’ frontman Joey Armstrong, offered his “love and positive everything” to the group in the aftermath of the crash.