SXSW 2021: Iceage, Baby Queen and more among new names for virtual event

SXSW has announced more acts for its virtual 2021 festival – check out the full list of new names below.

The event, which is traditionally held in Austin, Texas, will take place online this year due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

New music fans will be able to stream a variety of performances, keynote speeches, conferences, film screenings and more between March 16-20.

Among the artists set to provide performances for SXSW 2021 are NME 100 alumni The Lazy Eyes and Baby Queen as well as Black Country, New Road, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard and Babeheaven.

Iceage, who return with their fifth album ‘Seek Shelter’ in May, are also due to take to the stage with new material in tow.

Elsewhere on the bill is Manchester-based artist Pheobe Green, London duo Ider, singer-songwriter Matilda Mann and Margate musician Johnny Aries. The full line-up of new acts is as follows:

404 Guild (Eastbourne UK-ENGLAND)

Adwaith (Carmarthen UK-WALES)

Afro Cluster (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Afronaut Zu (London UK-ENGLAND)

Ailbhe Reddy (Dublin IRELAND)

Altin Gun (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)

Aoife Nessa Frances (Dublin IRELAND)

Awich (Okinawa JAPAN)

Babeheaven (London UK-ENGLAND)

Baby Queen (London UK-ENGLAND)

Baker Boy (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Best Move (Sacramento CA)

Black Country, New Road (Cambridge UK-ENGLAND)

Bongeziwe Mabandla (Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA)

BOYO (Los Angeles CA)

Br3nya (London UK-ENGLAND)

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Camilla George (London UK-ENGLAND)

Camryn (Denver CO)

Carson McHone (Austin TX)

The Chairs (Taipei TAIWAN)

The Change (Santo Domingo DOMINICAN REPUBLIC)

The Chats (Sunshine Coast AUSTRALIA)

Chief Cleopatra (Austin TX)

Choses Sauvages (Montreal CANADA)

Christian Pagán (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Chubby and the Gang (London UK-ENGLAND)

Couch Prints (New York NY)

D.A.N. (Tokyo JAPAN)

Dasom Baek (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Dead Pony (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

The Deer (Austin TX)

Demi Grace (New York NY)

DeVita (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

DJ Wegun (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

DLD (Naucalpán De Juarez MEXICO)

Doom Cannon (London UK-ENGLAND)

Drug Store Romeos (Fleet UK-ENGLAND)

Enjoyable Listens (Oxford UK-ENGLAND)

Enyel C (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

THE GOA EXPRESS (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Greyhounds (Austin TX)

Hachiku (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Haru Nemuri (Yokohama JAPAN)

Heave Blood & Die (Bodø NORWAY)

Holy Wave (El Paso TX)

I See Rivers (Bodø NORWAY)

Iceage (Copenhagen DENMARK)

IDER (London UK-ENGLAND)

J Soulja (Austin TX)

Jade Jackson & Aubrie Sellers (Los Angeles CA)

Jaguar Jonze (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

JAMBINAI (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

JaRon Marshall (Austin TX)

Johnny Aries (Margate UK-ENGLAND)

Jovem Dionisio (Curitiba BRAZIL)

Just Mustard (Dundalk IRELAND)

Kapil Seshasayee (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Katie Cole (Nashville TN)

Kevin Galloway (Austin TX)

Khalia (Kingston JAMAICA)

Kinky (Monterrey MEXICO)

Kosha Dillz (Brooklyn NY)

Kota Banks & Ninajirachi (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Lambert (Berlin GERMANY)

The Lazy Eyes (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Loco (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Lord Friday the 13th (Austin TX)

Luke Howard (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Mae Powell (San Francisco CA)

Magdalena Bay (Los Angeles CA)

Mama Duke (Austin TX)

Mariana Bo (Culiacán MEXICO)

Matilda Mann (London UK-ENGLAND)

MEMES (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Merk (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

millennium parade (Tokyo JAPAN)

Nadia Reid (Dunedin NEW ZEALAND)

Nani (Caracas VENEZUELA)

Neighbor Lady (Atlanta GA)

NinoMan (Harlem NY)

No Joy (Montreal CANADA)

Novi (Ashland OR)

Onipa (Sheffield UK-ENGLAND)

Oter (Tromsø NORWAY)

OZAS (Tromsø NORWAY)

Penelope Isles (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Phoebe Green (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

porij (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Rachael Lavelle (Dublin IRELAND)

Randy Randall (Los Angeles CA)

Rob Markman (Brooklyn NY)

Sasha and the Valentines (Austin TX)

Scrounge (London UK-ENGLAND)

Sebastian Plano (Berlin GERMANY)

sogumm (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Sophie Hutchings (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Steven Bamidele (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Sycco (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

The School (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Travis Birds (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Van Mary (Austin TX)

Vero (Stockholm SWEDEN)

Villano Antillano (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Woo (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Ximena Sariñana (Mexico City MEXICO)

Elsewhere at SXSW 2021, Charli XCX will premiere her new documentary Alone Together. The film delves into the making of the pop star’s latest album ‘How I’m Feeling Now’, which was written and recorded in lockdown.

SXSW 2020 was one of the first large events to be shelved due to COVID as the global pandemic began to take hold last March, marking its first cancellation in 34 years.