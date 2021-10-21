SXSW announce first acts for their 2022 festival

SXSW Festival has announced the first music acts for their 2022 event.

The annual music, film and media event is aiming to return to action in-person next year in Austin, Texas after its 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SXSW’s music festival is set to run in multiple venues in Austin from March 14-20, with over 240 artists being announced so far.

The likes of Horsegirl, Yard Act, Poppy Ajudha, Priya Ragu, Ezra Furman, Wargasm, Walt Disco, Maxo Kream, Aeon Station, Duma and more are all set to perform at SXSW 2022.

“Our first round of Showcasing Artists is a taste of what you can expect to see at SXSW 2022; a diverse line-up full of adventurous talent that’s ripe for discovery,” James Minor, Head of SXSW Music Festival, said in a statement.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the music world back together next March to see where we’re headed.”

You can see the line-up for SXSW 2022 so far by heading here.

In a statement released back in March about next year’s festival, SXSW’s organisers said: “We at SXSW are hopeful that once people feel it’s safe enough to return to what will be the new normal of life, there will be a real enthusiasm for getting back to the things that brought them joy or opportunity or just the simple need to be out amongst humanity.

“We can’t wait to bring people together once again to meet and share ideas”.