Syd announces new album ‘Broken Hearts Club’, shares Lucky Daye collaboration

Syd has announced her forthcoming second album, ‘Broken Hearts Club’, alongside the release of new track ‘CYBAH’ featuring Lucky Daye.

The Internet singer’s latest track is the third to be previewed from her upcoming LP, following last year’s ‘Missing Out’, ‘Fast Car’ and ‘Right Track’.

Speaking about ‘Broken Hearts Club’, Syd said: “The album is about a relationship I had that ended in my first real broken heart. It almost felt like I joined a club because all of my friends went through similar experiences. It was like a rite of passage.

“I started writing the album on the relationship when I was in love. You’re really getting the whole journey from the beginning to the end. I want people to find it beautiful. It’s super vulnerable, sentimental, and it’s soft. There’s touching moments and a couple of dark moments.”

You can watch the video for ‘CYBAH’ below:

Take a look at the tracklist for Syd’s ‘Broken Hearts Club’ below:

01 ‘CYBAH’ (Feat. Lucky Daye)

02 ‘Tie the Knot’

03 ‘Fast Car’

04 ‘Right Track’ (Feat. Smino)

05 ‘Sweet’

06 ‘Control’

07 ‘No Way’

08 ‘Getting Late’

09 ‘Out Loud’ (Feat. Kehlani)

10 ‘Heartfelt Freestyle’

11 ‘BMHWDY’

12 ‘Goodbye My Love’

13 ‘Missing Out’

The last time Syd dropped a solo project was 2017’s ‘Always Never Home’ EP, which followed her debut album ‘Fin’.

In the years since, Syd has collaborated with artists including The Free Nationals, Disclosure, Zayn and Lil Uzi Vert among others.

In addition to her solo work, it’s been four years since the The Internet’s last album, 2018’s ‘Hive Mind’.

In a five-star review, NME‘s Carl Anka said of the album: “Syd Tha Kid and her R&B cohorts put their heads together to create a towering achievement that combines Motown melodies with pop heartbreak.”

