Sydney Sweeney responds to claims Rolling Stones “objectified” her in ‘Angry’ video

Sydney Sweeney has addressed claims that she was “objectified” in the music video for The Rolling Stones‘ single ‘Angry’.

Damon Albarn had called out the Stones for their “nonsense” involvement with Hackney, which he said they had never contributed to, as well as making Sweeney seem objectified in the video.

“I listened to their new song and watched this horrible music video showing them at different stages of their lives on billboards,” he told French magazine Les Inrockuptibles. And this young woman objectified. What the hell is this? There’s something completely disconnected.”

Now, Sweeney has had her own say on the situation. “I felt hot,” the Euphoria star told Glamour. “I picked my own outfit out of racks and racks of clothes. I felt so good in it.”

Sweeney added that she considers expressing her sexuality a form of empowerment. “One of the questions I get is, ‘Are you a feminist?’” she explained. “I find empowerment through embracing the body that I have. That’s sexy and strong, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it.”

Ultimately, she found the experience of being in a Stones video “cool and iconic”.

“I felt so good. All the moves, everything I was doing was all freestyle,” she added. “I mean, who else gets to roll around on the top of a convertible driving down Sunset Boulevard with police escorts?”

Earlier this week, The Rolling Stones shared the video for ‘Mess It Up’ featuring British actor Nicholas Hoult, who is known for his roles in Skins, Renfield, the X-Men films, The Favourite and more.

Last Friday (December 15) saw Mick Jagger and co. share a special new live edition of ‘Hackney Diamonds’ which contains performances from the album’s launch event in New York.

In 2024, The Rolling Stones are due to embark on a North American headline tour. The trek will see Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood visit numerous stadiums across the United States and Canada. You can find any remaining tickets here.