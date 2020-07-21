Sylvan Esso announce new album ‘Free Love’, share track ‘Ferris Wheel’

Electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso have announced the details of their third studio album, titled ‘Free Love’. It will be the band’s first album in three years.

In addition to the album announcement, the duo have shared a new single, ‘Ferris Wheel’, which comes with a carnival-themed music video.

Watch the video for ‘Ferris Wheel’ below:

‘Free Love’ will be released on September 25 through Loma Vista and is a follow-up to 2017’s ‘What Now’. In a statement, Sylvan Esso explained the inspiration behind the forthcoming LP.

“It’s a record about being increasingly terrified of the world around you and looking inward to remember all the times when loving other people seemed so easy, so that you can find your way back to that place,” the band said.

‘Ferris Wheel’ is the second track to be lifted from the forthcoming album, following from the 90-second ‘What If‘, shared just days ago.

Back in April, the duo released a concert film, WITH, which featured footage from their 2019 tour. A corresponding live album was subsequently released on streaming services.

In May, the group performed a socially-distanced Tiny Desk concert, performing the tracks ‘Die Young’, ‘Rewind’ and ‘Radio’.

The ‘Free Love’ tracklist is:

01. ‘What If’

02. ‘Frequency’

03. ‘Ring’

04. ‘Ferris Wheel’

05. ‘Train’

06. ‘Free’

07. ‘Numb’

08. ‘Runaway’

09. ‘Rooftop’

10. ‘Make It Easy’