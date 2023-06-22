Sylvester Stallone says keeping ‘Rocky’ statue was a dealbreaker for Adele to buy his home

Sylvester Stallone has revealed that Adele was so intent on keeping the acting star’s Rocky statue when buying his home, that she was willing to walk away from the deal altogether.

The British singer bought the actor’s Los Angeles mansion last year for a reported $58million (£45million), which features a statue of Stallone’s iconic character from the boxing franchise overlooking the pool.

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Stallone revealed that he originally wanted to take the statue with him when he moved.

But the ‘Easy On Me’ singer apparently told Stallone: “That’s a no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal.”

The actor eventually let the singer keep the statue, sharing: “I like what she’s doing, she’s making it gorgeous.”

Adele is now completely renovating the LA house, according to TMZ.

Stallone created and starred in the 1976 film Rocky, which was followed by six more instalments: Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982), Rocky IV (1985), Rocky V (1990), and Rocky Balboa (2006). The Creed spin-off starring Michael B. Jordan came out in 2015, followed by Creed II in 2018 and Creed III this year.

In May, it was revealed that Stallone is set to return for a sequel to 1993 action thriller Cliffhanger.

Elsewhere, Adele was named among the richest Brits under 35, along with Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles.

Now aged 35, the London-born singer is estimated to have £165million to her name, having sold over 100million albums worldwide. Her fourth studio LP, ‘30’, was released back in November 2021.

In a three-star review, NME wrote that the “dependable pop titan finally mixes things up”, adding: “Previously accused of playing it safe, Adele enters a new decade by experimenting with bolder sounds. It gives intriguing but mixed results.”

The singer recently announced during what was supposed to be her final ‘Weekends With Adele’ shows that her Las Vegas residency was being extended.

The singer had been performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace since November, but confirmed on stage that she’d be coming back to Vegas for more shows. The 34 new shows began on June 16 and will run through to November 4, 2023.