System Of A Down and Korn announce pair of new 2022 shows

System Of A Down and Korn have announced a pair of new US headline shows for 2022.

The two new concerts in San Diego and Phoenix come alongside rescheduled dates for the bands’ long-awaited shows in Los Angeles.

Originally planned for May last year, the LA gigs have been postponed due to the pandemic three times, most recently when Serj Tankian tested positive for COVID on the day the first show was set to take place.

The two shows at LA’s Banc Of California stadium, which see them supported by Helmet and Russian Circles, will now take place on February 4 and 5 next year.

On January 31, the bands will play Phoenix at the Footprint Center, heading to San Diego the following night (February 1) for a gig at the Viejas Arena.

We’re joining forces with @SystemOfADown for 2 more shows next year. Tickets for Phoenix & San Diego, with special guest @RussianCircles, go on sale this Friday at 10AM local. Jan 31 – Phoenix, AZ

Feb 01 – San Diego, CA

Feb 04-05 – Los Angeles, CA *support by @Helmetmusic & RC pic.twitter.com/ARFVOpakLj — Korn (@Korn) December 13, 2021

In addition, Faith No More were initially on board to co-headline the shows with System Of A Down and Korn before all of their own forthcoming shows were cancelled so frontman Mike Patton could tend to his mental health.

Three members of Korn, including drummer Ray Luzier and frontman Jonathan Davis, have also previously tested positive for the virus.

After postponing shows of their own, Davis returned to the stage with Korn but had to perform seated on a throne due to the after-effects of the disease. Per TMZ, he told the audience that he was “feeling very weak” but he “refuse[d] to fucking cancel” the show.

On the day of the first Los Angeles gig (February 4) Korn will also release their 14th studio album ‘Requiem’.

The album, which was recently teased on a series of interactive billboards that allowed fans to see its artwork, will come out early next year via Loma Vista and was recently previewed by its first single, ‘Start The Healing’.