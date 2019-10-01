System Of A Down announce 2020 European tour

Including headlining slots at Download, Nova Rock and more

After announcing a few festival dates, System Of A Down have unveiled a 2020 European tour.

Yesterday, the band announced a slate of headline shows in the Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic and more. Tickets for these seven shows go on sale Friday October 4 at 10am local time.

These join System’s previously announced headlining slots at Download Festival, Nova Rock Festival in Austria, VOA Heavy Rock Festival in Portugal and more.

It has been 14 years since System Of A Down released their last record, the double album ‘Mesmerize’/‘Hypnotize’, and the band have worked on new music since coming off hiatus in 2011. But a new SOAD album is unlikely to be released anytime soon, due to “creative differences” within the band.

“In my world, man, why it isn’t happening is a big question,” bassist Shavo Odadjian said in August, when asked about a new System Of A Down album. “I think we can get over anything, ’cause it’s not like someone’s done anything so horrible that we can’t get over it. It ain’t anything like that. It’s just creative differences that are lasting a little too long for me, for my taste.”

View System Of A Down’s upcoming Europe tour dates below.

June 2020

3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

5-7 – Nürburg and Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock am Ring and Rock im Park

8 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbuhne

10-13 – Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival

14 – Castle Donington, United Kingdom @ Download Festival

16 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

17 – Budapest, Hungary @ Laszlo Papp Sports Arena

19 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

23 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe

25-27 – Seinäjoki, Finland @ Provinssirock Festival

30 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

July 2020

1-4 – Viveiro, Spain @ Resurrection Fest

2-3 – Lisbon, Portugal @ VOA Heavy Rock Festival