System Of A Down announce charity livestream event to premiere ‘Genocidal Humanoidz’ video

System Of A Down have announced a charity livestream event during which they will premiere the music video for their recent single ‘Genocidal Humanoidz’.

Set to take place exclusively on the band’s official YouTube channel, all proceeds from the livestream will be used to rehabilitate and outfit soldiers who have lost arms and legs with life-changing prosthetic limbs in their ancestral homeland of Armenia.

A press release said: “In the tragic aftermath of the most egregious violence to affect the area since 1994, soldiers for the Defense Army of Artsakh and Armenia (many of them volunteers) suffered war crimes at the hands of the invaders- Azerbaijan abetted by Turkey and their Syrian mercenaries. These young men, wounded in the conflict, remain in dire need of prosthetics, advanced treatment, and medical care.

“System Of A Down is hosting the Livestream in order to raise money to rehabilitate and outfit soldiers who have lost arms and legs with life-changing prosthetic limbs. Additionally, funding will benefit the introduction of groundbreaking laser therapy for the treatment of chemical burns from banned white phosphorous weapons. All proceeds from the Livestream will be donated to this noble cause.”

We're hosting a fundraising livestream event in order to raise money to rehabilitate the nearly 1,000 Armenian soldiers who have lost arms & legs with life-changing prosthetic limbs. The video premiere for “Genocidal Humanoidz” will follow. Full details: https://t.co/EC8NNnre0j pic.twitter.com/roorT9r6qc — System Of A Down (@systemofadown) January 25, 2021

The livestream will see the band welcome a roster of guests to join them for interviews. These will include Maria Mehranian of Armenia Fund USA, Armenian-American musician Sebu Simonian, Good Day LA’s Araksya Karapetyan, Harvard Clinician Dr. Lilit Garibyan and Armenian Parliamentarian Narek Mkrtchyan.

Director Adam Mason of Deep Sky Animation, who helped create the ‘Genocidal Humanoidz’ music video, will be also be on hand, as will a number of the band’s VIP friends, showcased via additional videos throughout the livestream.

Taking place on January 30 at 5pm GMT (12pm EST), viewers can donate throughout the entire stream on the band’s YouTube channel.

Back in November, System Of A Down released their first new music in 15 years in order to rally for Armenia.

Royalties from ‘Protect The Land’ and ‘Genocidal Humanoidz’ were donated to major non-profit, Armenia Fund. They have raised over $600,000 so far.